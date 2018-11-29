Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,318,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,633 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.68% of Marriott International worth $306,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

MAR opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

