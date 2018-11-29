Marcus Capital LLC Has $665,000 Position in Roku Inc (ROKU)

Marcus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 1.9% of Marcus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marcus Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $2,192,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 421,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $29,883,608.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,489 shares of company stock worth $55,830,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Roku from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

ROKU stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.59. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

