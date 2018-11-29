Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGIC. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of MGIC opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $394.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.82. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.35 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,512,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,218 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,292,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 105.1% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 366,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

