M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,926,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,905,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 49.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,220,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 737,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $20,821,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 528,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDC opened at $30.14 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

