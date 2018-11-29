M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.35 Million

Brokerages expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce $837.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $819.00 million and the highest is $857.80 million. M.D.C. posted sales of $724.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,746,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,220,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 737,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDC opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 9.55. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

