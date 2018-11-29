LSV Asset Management Invests $294,000 in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 231.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 701,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,969,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,643,000 after purchasing an additional 650,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 408,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 204,261 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 54.7% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 483,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 171,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,288,000 after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 30,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $3,447,047.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,653 shares of company stock worth $6,973,391. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

