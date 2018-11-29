LSV Asset Management Has $208,000 Holdings in Avista Corp (AVA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avista were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 91.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 60.0% during the second quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE:AVA opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Avista had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/lsv-asset-management-has-208000-holdings-in-avista-corp-ava.html.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.