Lovesac (LOVE) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 435,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $7,851,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 583,756 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $10,536,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,066,606 shares of company stock valued at $19,252,238 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lovesac by 5,606.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.