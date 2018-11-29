Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in IntriCon Co. (IIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in IntriCon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IIN. TheStreet raised IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

IIN stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $292.32 million, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. IntriCon had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

