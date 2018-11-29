Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTA stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $396,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

