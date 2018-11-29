Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,290,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,654,000 after acquiring an additional 693,699 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 201,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 141,505 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,092,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134,247 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 326.79% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $192,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $96,346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,701,494 shares of company stock worth $96,553,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

