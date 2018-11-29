LogMeIn (LOGM) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOGM. UBS Group raised LogMeIn from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised LogMeIn from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogMeIn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LogMeIn from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.10.

Shares of LOGM opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 607,026 shares in the company, valued at $52,022,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the third quarter valued at about $65,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 20.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,951,000 after acquiring an additional 307,690 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 15,066.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,825 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the third quarter worth about $21,702,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 48.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,231,000 after acquiring an additional 234,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

