LocalCoinSwap Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $2.40 million and $127,528.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00062743 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000594 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000559 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,364,643 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

