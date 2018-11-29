LKQ (LKQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp’s third-quarter earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. Global organic revenue growth from parts and services are likely to decline marginally in the fourth quarter. For 2018, the company anticipates organic revenue growth for Parts and services segment in the range of 4.5% to 5.0% compared with the prior guidance of 4.5-5.5%. High expenditure due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities and product recall are adding to the company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, which will hurt its margins.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered LKQ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65. LKQ has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,574. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in LKQ by 19.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in LKQ by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in LKQ by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 14,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

