LKA Gold (LKAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LKAI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146. LKA Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Wonder property that includes 3 patented and 23 unpatented mining claims located to the south of Lake City, Colorado; and the Ute-Ulay property comprising 27 patented mining claims located to the west of Lake City, Colorado.

