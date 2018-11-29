Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $378,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,153.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.85 and a beta of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $58.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

