Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 266,946 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 72,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $130,968.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 461,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,006,055.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 target price on Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $185.17 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.43 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

