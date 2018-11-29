Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of LQDT opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

In other news, insider Roger Gravley sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $34,779.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Rallo sold 6,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $39,815.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,908.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $111,064. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidity Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Liquidity Services worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/liquidity-services-lqdt-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.