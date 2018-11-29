Lipocine Inc (LPCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPCN. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Friday, August 10th.

LPCN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.49% of Lipocine worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

