Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.50 and a 1 year high of $278.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 73.78% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.69, for a total transaction of $705,190.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,665,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 19,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $4,951,140.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,877.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $14,175,878. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Argus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.43.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/ligand-pharmaceuticals-inc-lgnd-shares-sold-by-panagora-asset-management-inc.html.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.