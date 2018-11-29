Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cranswick (CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 30th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,625 ($47.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

CWK stock opened at GBX 2,814 ($36.77) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,497.81 ($45.71).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 70 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($42.27), for a total value of £588,770 ($769,332.29). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,314 ($43.30), for a total value of £210,770.40 ($275,408.86). Insiders sold 26,061 shares of company stock worth $84,809,775 over the last quarter.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

