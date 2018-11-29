Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) received a $19.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 937,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $558.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 2,491,160 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $47,232,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Day sold 3,000,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,137 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 111.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

