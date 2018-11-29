Liberty Global (LBTYA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. HSBC set a $35.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,255,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Liberty Global by 50.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.