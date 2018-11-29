Leucrotta Exploration (LXE) Price Target Cut to C$2.60

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a research note issued on Thursday. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.45 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.17. 22,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,818. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$2.12.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration will post 0.0199999986885247 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 36,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,732.80.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

