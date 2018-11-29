LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (FINMY) and JBS S A/S (JBSAY) Head to Head Survey

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) and JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBS S A/S has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. JBS S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and JBS S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR $13.02 billion 0.43 $307.44 million N/A N/A JBS S A/S $51.14 billion 0.16 $167.31 million N/A N/A

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBS S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and JBS S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A JBS S A/S -0.53% 2.64% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and JBS S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 JBS S A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JBS S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR beats JBS S A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications. It also engages in the design, development, production, and logistics support of trainer aircraft, and the relevant integrated systems for crew training; military and tactical transport aircraft; special mission multi-role aircraft; and unmanned systems, as well as nacelles. In addition, the company designs, builds, tests, and integrates structures and components to support various programs. Further, it offers land and naval defense electronics, including battlespace and force protection systems; military systems for border, territory, and maritime control; naval combat systems; air defense systems; radar systems; optronic systems; and communication systems. Additionally, the company provides defense systems, such as airborne weapon systems, land and naval weapon systems, ammunition, underwater systems, and simulation and training systems; security and information systems comprising traffic control systems, automation systems, security and infrastructure protection solutions, mobility solutions, and cyber security and ICT solutions; and satellite systems and orbiting infrastructures, as well as instruments, subsystems, and sensors. It also offers integrated mission systems, electronic warfare systems, on-board avionics, aerial target systems, and simulation systems; remotely piloted aircraft systems; and mission payloads, including robotic systems, as well as after-sales and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Leonardo ? Finmeccanica S.p.a. and changed its name to Leonardo S.p.a. in January 2017. Leonardo S.p.a. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

JBS S A/S Company Profile

JBS S.A., a food company, engages in the processing and trading of animal protein in Brazil and internationally. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb by-products; convenience food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company is also involved in the production, cogeneration, and commercialization of electric power; provision of cattle fattening and transportation services; management of industrial residue; production and commercialization of steel cans, plastic resin, soap base, soap bar, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; and purchase and sale of soybean. In addition, it engages in trading cooked frozen meat; logistic and warehousing operations; and distribution center and harbor, waste management and recycling, tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, and dog biscuits business. The company offers its products under the Swift, Friboi, Seara, Maturatta, Plumrose, Pilgrim's Pride, Gold'n Plump, Gold Kist Farms, Pierce, 1855, Primo, Beehive, Seara, Rezende, LeBon, Agrovêneto, Doriana, Massa Leve, Excelsior, Frangosul, Confiança, Pena Branca, Wilson, Frango Santa Rita, and Macedo. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

