LendingClub Corp (LC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 81.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 152,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 13.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 12.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,153,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3,272.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 252,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $4.15 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 12.04. LendingClub Corp has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/lendingclub-corp-lc-shares-sold-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.