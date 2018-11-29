Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of LVHI stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

