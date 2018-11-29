Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (INFR) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 792.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.66% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period.

Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

