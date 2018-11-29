Le Chateau (CTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Le Chateau Inc. (CVE:CTU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 197000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.31 million for the quarter.

Le Château Inc operates as a specialty retailer. The company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and footwear for women and men. As of September 24, 2018, it operated a network of 144 prime locations under the Le Château brand in Canada, as well as an e-commerce platform in Canada and the United States.

