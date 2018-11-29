Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,328 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 21,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,481,000 after purchasing an additional 694,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

