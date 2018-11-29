Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,594 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $402,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 21,700.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 83.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,481,000 after purchasing an additional 694,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 50.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $279.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.22.

Shares of LRCX opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

