Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Lam Research worth $48,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 21,700.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.22.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $234.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

