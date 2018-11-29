Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $46.23 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.61 per share, with a total value of $87,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $430,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

