Labrador Gold (NIK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
About Labrador Gold (CVE:NIK)
Labrador Gold Corp, formerly Nikos Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas. The Company aims its investments towards three properties: The Ashuanipi project, The Nain gold project and The Hopedale greenstone properties.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.