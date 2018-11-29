Labrador Gold (NIK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

About Labrador Gold (CVE:NIK)

Labrador Gold Corp, formerly Nikos Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas. The Company aims its investments towards three properties: The Ashuanipi project, The Nain gold project and The Hopedale greenstone properties.

