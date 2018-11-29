La-Z-Boy (LZB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of LZB opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 37.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 54.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

