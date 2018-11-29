KWS Saat (KWS) PT Set at €353.00 by equinet

KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) has been assigned a €353.00 ($410.47) price objective by equities researchers at equinet in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on KWS Saat and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €334.00 ($388.37) price objective on KWS Saat and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €325.00 ($377.91) price objective on KWS Saat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KWS Saat in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €328.00 ($381.40).

Shares of KWS Saat stock opened at €286.00 ($332.56) on Tuesday. KWS Saat has a 12 month low of €282.25 ($328.20) and a 12 month high of €383.15 ($445.52).

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seed for agriculture worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment produces and distributes corn seeds, rapeseeds, soybeans, sunflowers, and sorghum.

