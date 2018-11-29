KWHCoin (KWH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,467.00

KWHCoin (CURRENCY:KWH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. KWHCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $44,467.00 worth of KWHCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KWHCoin has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KWHCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.02179911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00124369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00195940 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.34 or 0.08759898 BTC.

About KWHCoin

KWHCoin’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. KWHCoin’s total supply is 46,985,982 tokens. KWHCoin’s official Twitter account is @KwhCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KWHCoin is /r/kwhcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KWHCoin is www.kwhcoin.com

KWHCoin Token Trading

KWHCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KWHCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KWHCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KWHCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

