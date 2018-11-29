Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Short Interest Update

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,013,108 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 23,784,160 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,871,533 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,036,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,959,000 after purchasing an additional 997,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,113,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,589,000 after purchasing an additional 451,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,693,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438,842 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

KHC stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

