Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 97.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,681 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 81.02%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

