Korea Investment CORP Has $20.19 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,741,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,356,000 after buying an additional 117,340 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 568,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 41,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 238,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 172,221 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.53.

NYSE:CNI opened at $85.56 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.3477 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

