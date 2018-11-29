Kore (KORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $799,360.00

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Kore has a market cap of $799,360.00 and $19,585.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kore has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kore coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00008786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00024440 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00018751 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004373 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00033374 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00179004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Kore

Kore (KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,116,519 coins. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin . The official website for Kore is kore.life

Kore Coin Trading

Kore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

