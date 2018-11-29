Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,502 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $44,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,543,000 after purchasing an additional 189,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,946,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,854,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,350,000 after purchasing an additional 297,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,563,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,381,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,543,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,663,000 after purchasing an additional 942,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

