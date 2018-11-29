Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $844,949.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $844,949.00 and approximately $2,954.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004993 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000482 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 339,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,376,971 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.