Kirkland’s (KIRK) Shares Down 12%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.53. 1,489,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 682% from the average session volume of 190,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

KIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $141.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 147,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

