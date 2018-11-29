Kirkland’s (KIRK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% YoY, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.09 million.Kirkland’s also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.50-0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 19,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,354. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland’s will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

