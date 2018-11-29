Kimberly Clark (KMB) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.50

Media headlines about Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kimberly Clark earned a news impact score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Kimberly Clark’s analysis:

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Societe Generale lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In related news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kimberly Clark (KMB) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.50” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/kimberly-clark-kmb-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-1-50.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.