Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Ensco in the third quarter worth $106,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Ensco by 54.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 295,272 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Ensco by 324.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,597 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ensco in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ensco by 126.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 82,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESV shares. ValuEngine raised Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen started coverage on Ensco in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ensco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

In other news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of Ensco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $27,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 314,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESV opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Ensco Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

