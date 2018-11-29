Keybank National Association OH Has $523,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $160.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $532,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajei Gopal sold 9,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $1,790,637.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,074 shares of company stock worth $3,442,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

