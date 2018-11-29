Kevin Bates Purchases 250 Shares of Pope Resources (POPE) Stock

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) VP Kevin Bates bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,425.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Kevin Bates bought 200 shares of Pope Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Kevin Bates bought 200 shares of Pope Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,036.00.

NASDAQ POPE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pope Resources has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pope Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pope Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pope Resources by 25.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pope Resources by 58.3% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Pope Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pope Resources by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 206,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers.

