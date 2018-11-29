Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ENI (ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENI. Morgan Stanley set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.72 ($21.77).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €14.16 ($16.47) on Monday. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a 12-month high of €15.44 ($17.95).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.